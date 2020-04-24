New research institute at Cambridge-based Jeffrey Cheah Biomedical Centre joins fight against Covid-19

Contributions by Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah (pic) and Sunway to the UK and the world's fight against Covid-19 were highly appreciated. — Photo by Steven Ooi KE

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge thanked Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah and Sunway recently for contributing to the the UK and the world's fight against Covid-19.

In an email to Cheah, Professor Stephen J. Toope wrote, “The Jeffrey Cheah Biomedical Centre has become absolutely pivotal to our clinical medicine response to Covid-19.”

He was referring to the biomedical centre (JCBC) in Cambridge which houses the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease (Citiid) where over 150 scientists and clinicians work.

The institute is leading the university's response against the pandemic.