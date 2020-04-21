International social media campaign aims to keep travel spark alive

The WTTC has launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #TogetherInTravel. ― AFP pic

LONDON, April 21 — An international social media campaign aimed at trying to “keep the spark alive” within the travel community launched Monday.

While travel is on indefinite hold as the world works to try to contain the pandemic, the World Travel and Tourism Council is inviting people to share their travel memories under the hashtag #TogetherInTravel to fill social media with stories, images and videos and help galvanise the global travel community.

“Dreaming is part of our zest for life and our new campaign encourages thoughts of the brighter days ahead. Travel & Tourism is a critical sector to the global economy, accounting for one in four of all new jobs worldwide and contributing 10.3 per cent to GDP,” said WTTC President & CEO Gloria Guevara in a statement.

“Our sector touches everyone. It builds communities, reduces poverty in the world and improves the social impact of everyday lives. Yet we are uniquely exposed at this time due to Covid-19.

The WTTC has also launched a dedicated microsite Togetherintravel.com where user-generated content, photos and stories will be collected. — AFP-Relaxnews