‘You are our heroes’: KL boy and sibling dedicate inspiring drawings to Health DG Dr Hisham, frontliners in Covid-19 fight

The Health Ministry thanked the children for their thoughtful gesture on its Facebook page. — Picture via Facebook/Malaysian Health Ministry

PETALING JAYA, April 20 — A Standard Four boy and his younger sibling took the artistic route to convey their gratitude to Malaysia’s Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and frontliners for their stellar efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

Areeq Aysar Azizul Akhbar of SK Taman Melawati 2 along with his younger sibling decided to put their colour pencils to good use by creating drawings with positive messages.

The drawings were shared by the Health Ministry today on its official Facebook page today.

“Thank you Areeq Aysar Azizul Akhbar, Standard Four student of SK Taman Melawati 2 who sent his drawing titled ‘You Are Our Heroes’ along with his younger sibling’s drawing ‘Let’s Fight Covid’.

Areeq’s ‘heroes’ comprised of Dr Hisham in his signature black blazer and moustache standing alongside a doctor, nurse, policewoman and soldier.

In his younger sibling’s drawing, a boy in traditional warrior garb is fighting the coronavirus with the help of gloves, a face mask and a bottle of hand sanitiser.

The post on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page garnered 10,000 reactions within an hour of its posting along with a flood of comments and over 300 shares.

“So cute, this drawing,” said Dudi Aziz while Liza Aziz wrote, “The best, these kids are so good at drawing.

Many others also stepped in to praise the children’s artistic skills and sweet gesture.

Malaysians also saw the humour in Areeq’s sibling’s drawing, pointing out that happy depiction of the virus.

“This kid is showing a happy Covid because it managed to enter the human body, that’s the message,” Norazman Abdul Ghani jested.

“The virus is all smiles, whatever it is, the drawing is still beautiful,” added Umie Shahirah Che Saad.

“Why did you draw a smiling Covid? Covid is bad,” said Yusof Max Edzriq jokingly.

Similarly, other Malaysian Facebook users also commented on Areeq’s soldier who wore a serious expression in his artwork.

“Is the soldier angry because adults are not following the MCO orders?” said Karl Kazuma Remy referring to the ongoing movement control order.

“Soldiers have to be fierce, otherwise it’ll be hard to guard the country’s safety,” added Lukin KA.