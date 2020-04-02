Drive away the blues with this virtual racing championship by Motorsport Association of Malaysia during Covid-19 shutdown

The MAM Virtual Lockdown Championship encourages Malaysian to enjoy safe and fun racing from their home. — Photo courtesy of Motorsport Association of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2— Motorheads who are bored because of the Covid-19 shutdown and needing the urge to speed can try their hand at racing.

Virtual racing, that is.

The online virtual racing championship is being organised by the Motorsport Association of Malaysia (MAM) amidst the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO).

It consists of four rounds that will be played on four different virtual circuits which is Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia (April 5), Stowe Circuit, United Kingdom (April 7), RaceRoom Raceway circuit (April 12) and for Portimao Circuit, Portugal (April 14).

The MAM Virtual Lockdown Championship is open to Malaysians and Singaporeans and will be played on racing simulator, RaceRoom Racing Experience via the acclaimed online gaming platform, Steam.

MAM president Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir said the championship had garnered participation beyond their expectations including professional drivers, who will also be competing in the virtual showdown.

“We have received 102 participants signing up and, encouragingly for us, that is a large number of Malaysian who participate.”

“Professional race car drivers that will be joining the championship includes Tg. Djan, Leonna Chin, Dominic Ang and Mitchell Cheah just to name a few,” he said.

Only 48 players will be selected through the qualifying rounds, which is from March 31 until April 3.

Players are divided into two categories: Novice and Elite.

Follow these steps to sign up for the MAM Virtual Lockdown Championship. — Photo courtesy of Motorsport Association of Malaysia

Each round will consist of two races per category which means there will be two races per round for Novice category and another two for the Elite.

The winner of each category will be crowned after the completion of four rounds.

Monetary prize awaits the top three finishers and also a RM100 bonus prize for the fastest lap clocked for each round.

To promote fair competition in the championship, players will have to use the default setting for their cars and no customisation is allowed.

Those who want to watch this virtual championship can do so on the MAM Facebook page and also via RaceRoom official website.