At-home yoga videos to help ease your mind during a lockdown

0 min Full Body Stretch/Yoga For Stress & Anxiety Relief by MadFit on YouTube. — Picture courtesy of MadFit /Youtube.com

NEW YORK, March 29 — If the current Covid-19 outbreak has got you feeling stressed out and anxious, then a calming yoga flow can help. Read on for our pick of at-home yoga videos, all available free on YouTube and requiring minimal equipment, to help soothe any worries and leave you feeling more relaxed.

Yoga with Adriene

Hugely popular yogi Adriene Mishler often takes a holistic approach to health, using her online yoga videos to promote mental as well as physical health. She has a huge selection to choose from on her Yoga with Adriene YouTube channel, which aim to help her fans with a variety of mental health problems from depression to anxiety, with one of her most recent yoga flows, Yoga To Heal Stress, so soothing that she even asks you to bring a pillow to class.

Boho Beautiful

The Boho Beautiful YouTube channel is a great resource for those stressed out due to self-isolation and the Covid-19 outbreak. Founders Juliana and Mark have quickly put together a series of videos to help support their 1.3 million followers, from tips on how to cope to meditation videos, and this Blissful Yoga Flow for Unsettling Times to help calm the mind.

MadFit

Maddie Lymburner’s MadFit YouTube channel usually focuses on HIIT and cardio sessions for fitness fans who want to work up a sweat. But, she also has a section of yoga workouts for times when you need to take it down a notch. Since this is one of those times, Maddie has made sure to post some stress-busting yoga workouts recently, including a 20-minute full-body stretch and yoga session to help you focus on your briefing and ease feelings of stress and anxiety.

Sarah Beth Yoga

Like Adriene Misher, Sarah Beth caters for all yoga abilities and needs on her YouTube channel, offering videos of varying lengths and styles. This includes plenty of calming videos to look after your mind as well as your body, which Sarah Beth says will melt stress, ease anxiety, and help relax you before bed if you’re struggling to sleep, such as her CHILL OUT with Intention video which she says is so relaxing it will “leave you feeling like jello.” — AFP-Relaxnews