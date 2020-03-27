Prolintas donates funds, equipment and essentials to frontliners and B40 communities impacted by Covid-19

Members of the Prolintas team transporting medical equipment to be used by hospitals overwhelmed with Covid-19 infected patients. — Picture courtesy of Prolintas

PETALING JAYA, March 27 — Highway concessionaire Prolintas Group of Companies have extended their support to medical frontliners and underprivileged communities in the country.

The organisation donated RM60,000, in cash and kind, to frontliners and B40 communities which have been heavily affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“As Covid-19 cases increase throughout the country, we are committed to assisting our communities during these unprecedented and challenging times,” said Prolintas Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah in a press statement.

“We are very concerned with the work pressure and difficulties faced by the frontliners who are now fronting enormous challenges in preventing the widespread of the Covid-19 virus.

“These contributions are our efforts to address the immediate plight of the medical teams and deprived groups impacted by this virus.”

The Prolintas team donated cash and essential medical equipment to hospitals around the Klang Valley. — Picture courtesy of Prolintas

Prolintas has extended cash donations to both the Ministry of Health (MOH) and University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) to assist their efforts in providing their medical professionals with the equipment they need with hospitals overwhelmed with patients.

Equipment include personal protective equipment (PPE) that frontliners desperately need to protect themselves from contracting the virus while treating the infected.

Donations in kind were also made to four medical centres around the Klang Valley to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Selayang Hospital and Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang.

These in-kind donations, such as pillows, stethoscopes, wheelchairs and other PPEs, were made based on the pressing requirements of those medical centres as wards expand to accommodate the increasing number of patients.

Prolintas did not leave out the B40, who have also been affected by the outbreak, losing their source of income since the movement control order (MCO) was issued.

“We also need to help the B40 communities whose livelihoods are affected by the MCO. They have been hit hard during these pressing times,” said Mohammad.

“We must come forward to support these families where ever possible and we hope these contributions will help reduce their burden.”

NGOs including Mercy Malaysia have teamed up with Prolintas to distribute the aid. — Picture via Facebook/PROLINTAS Highways

Prolintas aims to contribute essentials items and food packs to these affected communities with the help of local NGOs such as Mercy Malaysia and Serantau Muslim to deliver the donations.

During the period of the MCO, Prolintas has more than 200 workers manning toll centres across all of its highways — AKLEH, LKSA, GCE and Kajang Silk — to ensure smooth operations.

“We urge the public to adhere to the MCO and remain at home in order to fight the spread of Covid-19 and together we will be able to overcome this crisis.”

Prolintas has also pledged their support to the authorities during the MCO, as it has vowed to work hand in hand with the authorities to monitor and guarantee that traffic flow is seamless and within control.

It also reiterated that highway operation hotlines and patrol teams will be at the ready 24 hours a day during the MCO.

