Will free worldwide Pornhub Premium really encourage social distancing?

PETALING JAYA, March 25 — The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted multiple industries around the world, and many companies from various sectors have reached out with ways for the public to deal with the various movement restriction orders around the globe. Earlier, Pornhub announced free access in Italy to its premium suite of content — Pornhub Premium — and now, that offer is being extended to the rest of the world.

According to an official press statement, the adult video hosting platform shared that the free access to Pornhub Premium is part of an effort to encourage the public to stay home and to practise social distancing. As such, a 30-day free trial is now available for anyone, anywhere.

Additionally, the porn giants are also offering support to front-liners and healthcare personnel who are fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, all around the world. This includes a total of 50,000 surgical masks being donated to various associations and first responders, along with €50,000 (RM237,000) for additional medical equipment.

“When a global human crisis happens, it is up to everyone to work together to help support the community. We have always been a global community, hosting over 130,000 models from every corner of the earth. We stand by our performers and models and we will continue working on other projects to assist the community during this challenging time.”

The company is also looking to help their models who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with an increased percentage of video sales (royalties) offered during the month of April. In fact, some porn stars are also looking to contribute to the fight against Covid-19, with one particular actress offering to get intimate with anyone who develops the vaccine to the coronavirus.

And with regards to social distancing, and the role that pornography plays in it, I won’t comment too much. However, Pornhub recently released some statistics showing the effect of multiple lockdowns around the globe on the porn-watching habits of the average person — let’s just say that there has certainly been an impact. — SoyaCincau