Malaysian NGOs cook up free meals for B40 group impacted by Covid-19 shutdown (VIDEO)

Volunteers hard at work preparing meals for the needy during the movement control order (MCO). — Pictures from Facebook/UnitedMalaysianHinduVoice

PETALING JAYA, March 25 — Malaysian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have banded together to prepare free lunches for the B40 group who have been affected by the current Movement Control Order (MCO).

Volunteers have been busy cooking more than 1,000 meals per day at a large kitchen in Puchong and delivering them to the needy under Project Mother, set up by Tara Foundation in partnership with Pure Life Society, Global Hindu Federation, United Malaysian Hindu Voice, Malaysia Hindu Dharma Mamandram, and Malaysia Narayani Foundation.

The menu consists of simple and wholesome vegetarian fare, such as rice, daal and vegetable dishes, which are prepared by a team of over 60 volunteers.

Malaysia Hindu Dharma Mamandram vice president Vesuanathan Suppiah told Malay Mail that several orders have come in from individuals living in public housing project (PPR) flats across the Klang Valley.

He added they felt compelled to lend a helping hand as many in the B40 category have been struggling to stay afloat since the MCO kicked in.

“Some people who are staying in PPR flats are daily wage earners and they don’t have a steady income now due to the shutdown.

“We also have a few B40 families who are already in a difficult situation financially and now, with everything put on hold, they have no means to feed themselves.

“Besides delivering the food to them, we are also planning to send groceries and provisions to those who need it,” said Vesuanathan.

Vesuanathan said many B40 individuals are facing heavier struggles under the recent shutdown. — Picture courtesy of Vesuanathan Suppiah

As the movement control order has been extended to April 14, Project Mother said they will do their best to continue lending a helping hand to the needy.

Malaysians who want to chip into the project can bank in donations to the Tara Foundation at Maybank 514310641078 (all donations are tax exempted).

Those who wish to volunteer in Project Mother can contact Vesuanathan at 016-339 2234, and those who are in need of food or help with groceries can reach out to Mr Naraesh at 016-968 5847 or Mr Ahilan at 011-2615 8264.