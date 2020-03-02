Honest post of having a firefighter dad in Malaysia touches hearts online

The post reveals that some people believe being a firefighter is an easy job. — Pictures from Facebook/Friends of Bomba

PETALING JAYA, March 2 — An earnest account of having a firefighter as a father has been tugging at the heartstrings of Malaysians.

The post uploaded by Facebook group Friends of Bomba paints the realities of being a first responder from a family member’s point of view.

It also revealed society’s misconceptions about the job.

“Daddy is a firefighter, he drives a big red truck,” began the post.

“Each time he goes to work, he says ‘Mummy, pray for our safety.”

In the post, we learn that firefighters sometimes do not come home until the next day when duty calls.

While firefighters are often described as having a noble profession, not everyone subscribes to that view.

“But one thing that saddens me is when people say being a firefighter is easy, just eat, sleep and play.

“When I first heard these words, I was too young to understand but I know that when someone is in trouble, Daddy is there to help.

“And I’ve often wondered why he puts his life on the life for someone he hardly knows,” the post continued.

The author of the post then elaborated that the biggest gift a man can give is to sacrifice his life for the safety of others so they may survive.

“Pray that your firefighters can keep saving the lives of your loved ones,” concluded the post.

The heartfelt post was posted yesterday and has since gained 3,700 likes, over 460 shares and hundreds of comments.

It prompted Malaysians whose fathers served as first responders to share their views.

“My dad was a fireman too, his work never stopped even during his break.

“This June my dad will retire and I’m proud to be a fireman’s daughter,” wrote Puan Siti Zalikha.

Others like Mohd Norazizan followed in his father’s footsteps and hopes to become a firefighter.

“My dad is a retired fireman and I’m so proud of him. I also got called for a firefighter physical test and I pray I pass the test to continue my father’s legacy,” he wrote.

“Don’t ever doubt a person’s profession if you’re not sure about the challenges of their job – be kind to all human beings,” commented Farhan Sukaimi.