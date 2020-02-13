Dedicated Klang-born nurse cancels wedding reception to focus on fight against Covid-19

Wearing protective gear all day has left Ong’s face with deep creases. — Picture from Facebook/Benjamin.Ramki

PETALING JAYA, Feb 13 — For Benjamin Ong, going into work nowadays is like entering a war zone.

The nurse, who is stationed at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Singapore, took to Facebook to recount the sacrifices and struggles of being a front-liner during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Due to the pressing urgency of the virus situation on the island state, Ong said his annual leave had been frozen and that he and his fiancee, who is also medical personnel, were forced to cancel their wedding reception to focus on their duties.

“After finishing your shift, sweaty with tiredness, aching back, sore calf, and painful ankles, you found out that not only is your annual leave frozen, you are not even allowed to leave the country as front-line staff.

“Worst of all is when you have to cancel your wedding reception because both you and your significant other are front-liners and you both are needed to fight this ‘war’ because lives matter,” said Ong.

The Klang-born nurse also shared a picture of the deep creases left behind on his face as a result of wearing protective gear all day.

“Life as a front-liner during this period ain’t easy. To be honest, it sucks.

“You kiss your loved ones goodbye before heading to the “war zone”. You wear every level of protection needed to ensure you do not come into contact with any of this virus and to not bring the virus back to the loved ones at home,” he said.

A face shield, goggles, and an N95 mask have become part of Ong’s everyday wear at the hospital while some of his colleagues have even donned a powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) to safeguard themselves against the virus.

Despite playing an important role in curbing the virus outbreak, Ong said it was common for him to get “dirty” looks from others when riding public transport in his uniform.

“After work, I shower and wear my uniform with pride. I take public transportation just to go home and rest because tomorrow is another ‘war’.

“But when I board the train or bus, people say I bring germs or the virus with me, that I am infecting other people and that I am inconsiderate.

“But I just stay quiet and leave the train or bus because I am too tired after work to explain my situation.”

Not wanting him to feel discouraged, Facebook users quickly commended Ong for his sacrifices and many praised him as an “unsung hero”.

“At the end of the day, we are answerable only to ourselves. Stand proud knowing you have done your best!” wrote Christopher Soh.

“You are the true unsung hero. So proud of your good deeds and the lives you’ve saved,” said Zacharias Dhanaraj.

Singapore currently has 50 confirmed cases of Covid-19, one of the highest tallies outside China where the virus was first detected.