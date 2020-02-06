Victoria Beckham extends her skincare offering with her debut serum

British singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham at the official opening ceremony for the National Museum of Qatar, in the capital Doha March 27, 2019. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 6 — Victoria Beckham is expanding her beauty empire with a brand-new skincare launch.

The fashion and beauty mogul has once again teamed up with Professor Augustinus Bader’s eponymous skincare label on her latest Victoria Beckham Beauty launch, a “Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum”.

“I’ve been working on this for a long long time and am so excited to share my Power Serum with @augustinusbader!” the star told her 27.8 million Instagram followers, sharing a video in which she discusses the benefit her own complexion has seen from using the serum. “The science behind this is so incredible and I really notice a difference in my pore size and the fine lines around my eyes.”

According to the brand, the serum balances the microbiome in the skin and strengthens its barrier function, leaving it “stronger, healthier and visibly transformed.” It features Augustinus Bader’s patented TFC8 technology (described as “a complex of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesised molecules naturally found in skin,”), as well as Porcelain flower biopeptides, Vitamin E and Olive Fruit Extract, among other ingredients.

Beckham, who launched her beauty brand in September 2019, made her first foray into skincare last November, with the launch of her “Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer”, also created in partnership with Professor Augustinus Bader. — AFP-Relaxnews