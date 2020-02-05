Atari to open its own hotel chain in US

Atari plans to open hotels all over the United States. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 5 — The iconic video game brand is planning to welcome gamers to its own chain of hotels, where there will be more on offer than a restful night's sleep. As it stands, the chain will only operate in the United States.

A pioneer of the video game industry and the company behind the epoch-making TV game Pong, which is sure to arouse nostalgic memories in the minds of generations who lived through their teens in the 1970s, Atari has decided to bring its brand heritage to the hotel sector. The company is currently working on the construction of a chain of establishments entirely dedicated to the world of video games.

Guests will be able to enjoy virtual reality experiences and participate in augmented reality games in the hotels, which will be identified by Atari's distinctive trademark, a red "A"-shaped logo that is recognised all over the world.

The company is now French-owned, however, for the moment the new project will only be rolled out on the American market. The first hotel is set to open before the end of the year in Phoenix, Arizona. It will be followed by the inauguration of new premises in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose. — AFP-Relaxnews