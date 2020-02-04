Chun-Li versus coronavirus: Chinese cosplayer and doctor joins fight to take on outbreak

Yuan Herong has taken to Instagram to share her experience of being on the frontlines of the coronavirus epidemic. — Picture via Instagram/yuanherong1229

PETALING JAYA, Feb 4 — Chun-Li has swapped her iconic blue cheongsam for a doctor’s white coat in light of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

Bodybuilder Yuan Herong, who is renowned for her cosplays as the gutsy Street Fighter character, has been documenting her journey treating flu patients in Qingdao where she works as a physician at a traditional Chinese medicine clinic.

“I'm a doctor. I must be on the front line. I’ll do my best to help the epidemic,” she wrote on Instagram with a picture of her clad in protective surgical gear.

In another post dated February 1, Yuan provided updates on the coronavirus situation in her area.

“Seventy-one cases of new pneumonia were cured and 15238 suspected cases were found.

“The healers are all treated through traditional Chinese medicine and other symptomatic treatment.

“We will try our best to do a good job in prevention and treatment,” she said.

The 30-year-old fitness freak previously rose to fame for her majestic cosplays of Chun-Li and was featured in several publications worldwide, including the UK's Daily Mail and The Sun.

Her ripped physique is the result of hitting the gym five times a week without fail and sticking to a dedicated training regime designed by professional bodybuilder Zhang Wei.