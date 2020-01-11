Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the new face of the beauty label Hourglass

British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been appointed Hourglass’ first-ever brand ambassador. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 11 ― Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has landed a new contract with the beauty brand Hourglass.

The British supermodel has been appointed the prestige cosmetic label's first-ever brand ambassador, according to reports from WWD.

“I feel at this point in my life that partnership has to be a meaningful one, has to have integrity,” Huntington-Whiteley told the publication. “For me to be able to talk about the brand or promote it, it has to be authentic and in this case, it absolutely is.”

Cruelty-free brand Hourglass has plenty of experience in working with the model, having partnered with her last year on branded content for her beauty-focused site Rose Inc., which offers curated product selections, editorial content and more.

Huntington-Whiteley previously acted as an ambassador for the clean beauty brand BareMinerals, which specializes in cruelty-free formulas that are free from phthalates, parabens and palm oils. The fashion star is also known for her roles as the face of the Marks & Spencer “Rosie For Autograph” lingerie line, and her campaigns for brands including Ugg, Burberry and Victoria's Secret.

Hourglass, which was founded in 2004, is known for its luxury cosmetics and brushes. The brand has pledged to become vegan in 2020. ― AFP-Relaxnews