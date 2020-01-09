Rosmah’s ‘Can I advise you something’ takes Malaysian social media by storm (VIDEO)

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Malaysian social media users were quick to pick up and poke fun at a quote allegedly uttered by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in an audio recording released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday.

According to Twitter’s top trending hashtags and multiple Twitter trend tracking websites, the phrase “Can I advise you something” has been among the top trending keywords on the social networking platform.

The trending phrase is said to be from a phone conversation between Rosmah and Datuk Seri Najib Razak as she was heard directing her husband and former prime minister on how to take charge and manage the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal that erupted in 2016.

In the recording from July 27, 2016, a seemingly furious Rosmah was heard screaming and asking Najib if she could advise him on something.

Najib who sounded like he was in the midst of doing something when the call came in, firmly replied with a frantic voice: “Ya, ya hang on, okay anything?”

Shortly after the audio clips were made available to the general public on news sites, the social media was flooded with series of memes, jokes, and funny clips, all poking fun at the conversation between the couple.

Twitter users @jfkjohan, who is an Airbus A320 pilot tweeted: “Tomorrow when I make my welcome PA to all my passengers, I’m gonna try slip in the line #CanIAdviseYouSomething.”

Tomorrow when I make my welcome PA to all my passengers, I’m gonna try slip in the line #CanIAdviseYouSomething. Now, what should that advise be? Reply or comment below with ideas. Thanks! — JFK ✈️ (@jfkjohan) January 9, 2020

Another user @lynfunkstar also tweeted, “Rosmah yelling 'can I advise you something' to Najib is my vibes for 2020.”

Few others also fired up their artistic flare to come up with caricatures, memes and artworks depicting Rosmah and the phrase.

Yesterday MACC released nine audio clips of conversations which were allegedly recorded in 2016 and involving high-profile individuals.

Apart from the conversation between Najib and his wife, other conversations recorded were between Mubadala Development Company chief executive Khaldoon Al Mubarak and Najib’s special officer Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.

MACC chief Latheefa Koya said at the press conference the audio clips were authentic and showed conspiracy at the highest level of government.