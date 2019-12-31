Top viral moments that ruled in 2019

Some of the top viral moments that dominated the internet this year. ― Picture from social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― 2019 was another busy year for the internet with endless tales going viral.

From heart-warming dog videos and hilarious encounters to frustrated drivers, there were many moments that kept internet users entertained throughout the year.

As 2019 draws to a close, here’s a look back at Malay Mail’s top-performing viral stories that were among the most talked-about on social media.

Adorable Golden Retriever makes many faces while on a flight from London to Ibiza. — Picture via Facebook

1. Adorable Golden Retriever entertaining passengers during a flight

The hilarious antics by a cute Golden Retriever called Huxley turned him into an internet sensation when he was trying to reach to the back seat and get a taste of its owner’s snack during a flight from London to Ibiza.

From sticking out its tongue and giving to showing his pearly white teeth in between the seats, numerous photos of the pup were posted on Facebook’s Dogspotting Society page which received thousands of reactions and heart-warming comments.

A Rottweiler was caught on camera holding its owner’s handbag in the Bukit Bintang area. ― Screengrab via Facebook

2. Dutiful Rottweiler carrying its owner’s handbag along Jalan Bukit Bintang

Yet another lovable pup that warmed the hearts of the collective Internet.

A short video clip showing a black Rottweiler holding a woman’s handbag with its teeth along Jalan Bukit Bintang took the social media by storm in October.

The 24-second clip of the unleashed dog holding a handbag with his teeth while walking behind its owner went viral on Facebook and received mixed comments online.

While some praised the dog, others criticised the owner for allowing the dog to walk without a leash.

Angry customer cut up luxury bag to prove a point. ― Screengrab via Facebook/Ismail.lepat

3. Angry customer cut up Louis Vuitton bag open to show his dissatisfaction

An angry shopper stirred controversy on social media earlier this year when he cut up his luxury handbag worth about RM30,000 with a pair of scissors in front of a salesperson.

In a 24-second video that went viral on Facebook, the angry customer Zainal Abidin Awang was seen destroying the expensive bag after a boutique staff in Kuala Lumpur allegedly looked down on him and his friend due to their casual outfits and hairstyle.

The video, however, sparked many controversial comments on social media as some were pointing fingers at the luxury brand and slamming the salesperson for judging walk-in customers based on their appearance.

The RM85 watch that caught the kid’s eye. ― Screengrab via Instagram/@kaywatch.gallery

4. The 12-year-old girl with impressive bargaining skills

A 12-year-old girl who was eyeing an RM85 Casio G-Shock watch became an internet sensation because of her remarkable yet amusing bargaining skills.

Instagram shop owner, Khairul Amirin took to Twitter screengrabs of his hilarious interactions with the teenage girl who hilariously bargained the price down to RM45, RM40 less than advertised.

Shortly after the screengrabs of the conversation went viral on Twitter, Khairul received a call from a kind-hearted person who purchased the watch for the girl.

A car in Kuala Lumpur was spray-painted in red over alleged bad parking. ― Picture via Facebook/mcclubz

5. Minivan spray painted for alleged bad parking

A photo of a spray-painted minivan with words such as “Mati” (die), “Gila” (mad) and “Park Properly” took the social media by storm after it was sent to a car workshop for body works.

The angry person who vandalised the car in Kuala Lumpur left behind messages slamming the car owner’s alleged bad parking.

The Facebook post quickly garnered comments from social media users, mostly praising the vandal’s action.

Wong Kean Ming selling lottery tickets to a couple at Old Town. — Picture by Sylvia Looi

6. Blind man becomes celebrity after selling winning lottery tickets

A 68-year-old blind lottery ticket seller from Ipoh became an instant celebrity of sorts after news spread that he sold the winning ticket that earned one lucky person the RM3 million prize money.

Wong Kean Ming, who plies his trade at Gunung Rapat, Pasir Pinji, Ipoh Jaya, Jalan Raja Permaisuri Bainun and the Old Town area has been selling lottery tickets for the past three decades.

AirAsia cabin crew member Fitri Zubir who went viral with his comedic flight safety announcement. — Picture courtesy of AirAsia

7. AirAsia cabin crew member’s comedic safety announcement

A hilarious video of flight safety briefing by AirAsia cabin crew member Fitri Zubir amused Malaysian internet users after it started making rounds on Twitter earlier this year.

In the video, Fitri is seen adding a touch of comedy into his safety announcement by advising the passengers to leave all their belongings, boyfriend and girlfriend behind in case of an emergency.

Using an exaggerated British accent, Fitri continued the briefing by incorporating silly jokes to his announcement.

In an interview with Malay Mail, Fitri said the idea behind his comedic announcement was to catch passengers’ attention and make sure they could understand the safety guidelines with clarity.

Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor Sheikh Mustapha once again quashed flat Earth conspiracy theorists on social media. — Bernama pic

8. Angkasawan Dr Sheikh Muszaphar took to Instagram to prove Earth is not flat

Malaysia’s first astronaut, Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor Sheikh Mustapha had to prove the shape of the Earth for the “flat Earth theory believers” in October after receiving thousands of messages on his social media accounts on the matter.

Angered by such messages, the astronaut took to Instagram to debunk the Malaysian believers of the flat Earth society’s theories once and for all.

In his post, which received about 40,000 impressions, the 47-year-old said no matter how much he tried to explain to “flat Earthers” about his experiences in space, he could “never convince them,” as they continued to cling onto their unfactual beliefs.

Angry driver smashes into a double-parked car outside Bangsar Village. ― Screengrab via Twitter/Chrischew_

9. Frustrated driver who smashed into double-parked car in Bangsar

One angry motorist outside the Bangsar Village neighbourhood mall in Kuala Lumpur had just about enough when a white hatchback blocked her from reversing to exit the parking lot.

As a result, the lady, who was driving a white Perodua Myvi just backed into the car several times as an audience of bystanders cheered the driver.

A passer-by documented the incident on Twitter and the 45-second video was broadly shared on social media.

The doppelgangers at a wedding ceremony in Selangor. — Picture via Facebook/amir.z.zulkifly

10. The man who ran into his lookalike at wedding ceremony

A hilarious viral video of a man cross pathing with his doppelganger at a wedding ceremony in Selangor amused internet users not only in Malaysia but across the world.

Azly Yusof, 29, couldn’t believe his eyes when he noticed that there was another guest who looked exactly like him, and was even clad in the same T-shirt, jeans and glasses.

The uncanny resemblance between the two strangers was caught on camera and it quickly set the internet abuzz globally.

The hilarious incident was also shared by various UK-based online portals including Daily Mail, the Sun and Mirror.