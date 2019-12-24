Which celebrities launched fashion lines in 2019?

NEW YORK, Dec 24 ― 2019 was a bumper year for celebrity fashion lines, with several stars launching their own clothing ventures. We round up five of the biggest.
Rihanna
Superstar Rihanna hit the headlines back in May when she unveiled her new luxury fashion house, Fenty, in partnership with the French conglomerate LVMH. The Barbadian singer and designer showcased the brand's debut ready-to-wear collection in Paris, followed by the launch of temporary pop-up stores in France and the US and periodic product drops.
Kim Kardashian
Entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West flexed her fashion muscles this year, with the launch of her shapewear label Skims. The brand's launch was originally marred in controversy when it was unveiled in June under the name Kimono, sparking accusations of cultural appropriation. The star relaunched the re-named label in September, debuting with a selection of shapewear and intimates styles, and adding loungewear in October.
INTRODUCING THE SKIMS COTTON COLLECTION - LAUNCHING OCT 15 AT 9AM PST / 12PM EST. My essential underwear and lounge pieces made from ultra soft cotton are coming soon! Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop the Cotton collection before it sells out. Go to my stories now for all of the colors and styles!
Will Smith
Hollywood star Will Smith delighted fans of his 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in October, when he unveiled a fashion line called Bel-Air Athletics. The debut 26-piece series spanned apparel and accessories such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, tracksuits and a reversible jacket, all honoring the preppy aesthetic of the hit show. A second collection dropped in November.
Justin Bieber
Singer Justin Bieber also got into the fashion business in 2019, with the launch of his label Drew House. The brand rolled out in January, offering a series of skater-inspired separates such as t-shirts, sweatshirts and pants in neutral hues.
Kate Hudson
Actress Kate Hudson strengthened her fashion credentials in April with the launch of a new ready-to-wear brand called Happy X Nature. The star, who co-founded the successful sportswear brand Fabletics back in 2013, has been working on the sustainably-focused new venture with the designer Michele Manz. ― AFP-Relaxnews
Our story is a love story really. A love of nature and all things natural. We love how nature makes beauty look so easy and effortless. And, that's been our inspiration for our fashion and for our commitment to the environment. Our goal is simple – making you and nature happy with easy, free-spirited fashion that minimizes our impact on non-renewable resources. From the factories and mills we choose to packaging and garment tags, we'll explore every option, always looking for eco-aware solutions. The skinny jeans is using 2 plastic bottles... Recycled. The fabrics we choose are a big part of our mission of striving to make a difference for this generation and generations to come. Airy cotton voiles, earthy laundered cottons and cotton flax are mixed with organic and recycled fabrics. We're especially excited about Repreve®, made of recycled plastic bottle yarns. There's no throw-away paper on our fashion. We use eco-friendly fabric tags and no plastic. Our shipping bags are bio-degradable and will decompose in just 12 to 18 months