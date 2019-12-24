Which celebrities launched fashion lines in 2019?

Superstar Rihanna hit the headlines back in May when she unveiled her new luxury fashion house, Fenty, in partnership with the French conglomerate LVMH. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 24 ― 2019 was a bumper year for celebrity fashion lines, with several stars launching their own clothing ventures. We round up five of the biggest.

Rihanna

Superstar Rihanna hit the headlines back in May when she unveiled her new luxury fashion house, Fenty, in partnership with the French conglomerate LVMH. The Barbadian singer and designer showcased the brand's debut ready-to-wear collection in Paris, followed by the launch of temporary pop-up stores in France and the US and periodic product drops.

Kim Kardashian

Entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West flexed her fashion muscles this year, with the launch of her shapewear label Skims. The brand's launch was originally marred in controversy when it was unveiled in June under the name Kimono, sparking accusations of cultural appropriation. The star relaunched the re-named label in September, debuting with a selection of shapewear and intimates styles, and adding loungewear in October.

Will Smith

Hollywood star Will Smith delighted fans of his 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in October, when he unveiled a fashion line called Bel-Air Athletics. The debut 26-piece series spanned apparel and accessories such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, tracksuits and a reversible jacket, all honoring the preppy aesthetic of the hit show. A second collection dropped in November.

Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber also got into the fashion business in 2019, with the launch of his label Drew House. The brand rolled out in January, offering a series of skater-inspired separates such as t-shirts, sweatshirts and pants in neutral hues.

Kate Hudson

Actress Kate Hudson strengthened her fashion credentials in April with the launch of a new ready-to-wear brand called Happy X Nature. The star, who co-founded the successful sportswear brand Fabletics back in 2013, has been working on the sustainably-focused new venture with the designer Michele Manz. ― AFP-Relaxnews