Kind Rapid KL bus driver gives stranded motorcyclist and his machine a ride, after breakdown in storm

The Rapid KL bus driver stopped to help out a motorcyclist who was stuck under the heavy rain after his bike broke down.

PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — With the monsoon season upon us, heavy downpours are making life harder for motorists across the country.

One motorcyclist, in particular, had a truly terrible evening yesterday, as his bike broke down on the highway, just as it began to pour.

Stranded in the rain with a faulty bike, there wasn’t much the rider could do but brave the storm and push his bike to the closest workshop.

Until unlikely help arrived.

Twitter user @fiezapinky was on a Rapid KL bus, making her way from Bandar Utama to Putrajaya, when she witnessed the heartwarming scene, as the bus driver stopped to help out the stranded motorcyclist.

Hrni first time aku tgk pemandu bus @MyRapidKL tolong sorg brother ni kebasahan motor rosak. Motor dalam bus. Situasi lepas tol sunway, hujan lebat. Torbaaikk la abg bus pic.twitter.com/pqaSCWBipm — fieza pinky (@fiezapinky) December 19, 2019

She explained in a post that it was raining very heavily and the bus driver noticed the motorcyclist had stopped next to the highway and was attempting to fix his bike under the rain, just after the Sunway toll gate.

Seeing his struggle, the bus driver decided to pull over and bring him and his bike on board.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen something like this from a Rapid KL driver,” she wrote.

“This guy got completely wet under the rain trying to fix his broken-down bike, so the driver let him bring it on the bus.”

Fieza added that the bus driver offered to send the man to a nearby repair shop, saving him the trouble of pushing the bike all the way there under the rain.

Ketika sampai di lokasi, abg bus berhentikan betul2 dpn kedai motor tanpa meminta bayaran. @MyRapidKL dan @AskRapidKL , xsilap sy namanya sharifuddin. pic.twitter.com/3eKwr2tB0u — fieza pinky (@fiezapinky) December 19, 2019

Once they arrived at a repair shop,she said the bus driver let him off right in front of the premises, without asking for any form of payment.

Her post has since gone viral, with over 18 thousand shares and nearly 16 thousand likes, with many social media users praising the kindness of the bus driver, even if he was going against his standard operating procedure (SOP) to not allow other vehicles on the bus. Social media users sing praise to the bus driver after he selflessly chose to help out the stranded motorcyclist. — Screengrab via Twitter/@fiezapinky

“How do you find nice people like this? May God bless you. If I was there I would have been in tears because of how moving it is that there are still nice people like this,” wrote one user.

Whether or not the driver had disobeyed any rules remains unclear, but social media users are hopeful that he does not get reprimanded because he only did so to help another human being.

“Hopefully he doesn’t get scolded by his boss. In today’s world, it’s hard to find values of humanity like this but this is a good start,” wrote another.