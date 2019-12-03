Bangkok’s Chatuchak ‘pop-up’ coming to Singapore early 2020

The original Chatuchak market in Bangkok, Thailand. — IStock.com pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 — Fans of Thailand’s popular night markets have a reason to cheer, as a version of the country’s famous Chatuchak weekend market will be set up in Bukit Timah here early next year.

From February 4 to May 3, the “Chatuchak Night Market” will be situated at The Grandstand on Turf Club Road, with the usual offerings of street food, retail and services that will be provided by both Thai and Singapore-based vendors.

However, as there is space for just 272 stalls, organisers Chatuchak SG told TODAY that they will rotate the Thai vendors by flying in more than 50 of them each week.

Free parking and shuttle services to the 40,000sqf market will be provided.

Doors will open to the public from 4pm to 10.30pm from Tuesdays to Sundays.

The original Chatuchak weekend market in Bangkok occupies 10 hectares of space and has more than 15,000 booths divided into 27 sections.

The organisers of the Singapore version said that theirs will mark the first time that the market’s brand appears beyond Thai borders.

However, it is not the first overseas night market to be replicated in Singapore.

Thailand’s iconic container-based market, Artbox, has been returning to Singapore every year since 2017.

Its third run recently ended on Nov 24 at The [email protected], and featured more than 300 booths across a 200,000sqf space.

In April this year, The Grounds also hosted a version of Taiwan’s famous Shilin Night Market, which was there for two weekends. It drew huge crowds, with some visitors queuing for three hours just to make a purchase. — TODAY