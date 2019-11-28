Kids affected by HIV from Rumah Solehah enjoy a fun day out at theme park

Bounds of fun was had by everyone at the Malaysian AIDS Foundation’s big day. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Made to move! Nothing can stop children from having fun, not even HIV. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — It was a fun start to the school holidays for a group of children affected by HIV when they were treated to a day out at a theme park.

The visit to the SuperPark Malaysia theme park at Avenue K was with children from Rumah Solehah and courtesy of the Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) and M.A.C Cosmetics.

It was in conjunction with World AIDS Day that falls on December 1 and also to celebrate the 19th year of partnership between M.A.C and MAF.

Rumah Solehah is a shelter for women and children infected or affected by HIV.

The kids were all ready for a good time and wasted no time in taking part in the various activities

One of the kids said it was his first time at the park and it was special because he got to play with his friends.

He also excitedly said he wanted to take part in the cooking show Masterchef when he grew up.

“I want to cook my signature dish, nasi goreng,” said the 15-year-old.

MAF trustee Nigel Skelchy said there was nothing as beautiful as a happy child.

“We wanted to dedicate our time and attention to them. We want them to have a good time,” he added.

M.A.C Cosmetics Malaysia brand general manager Anna Chang said the company was honoured to work with MAF in supporting the various charitable bodies.

“We also want to help fight the prejudice and stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS,” she said.

The company had recently donated RM139,000 to MAF.

This contribution is on top of M.A.C’s Viva Glam lip sales where proceeds go towards supporting those affected by HIV/AIDS.