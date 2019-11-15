Australia named Travel + Leisure’s destination of the year 2020

People view Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock near Yulara, Australia October 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Nov 15 — Travel + Leisure magazine has named Australia the 2020 Destination of the Year, for its “stunning natural landscapes,” culture and innovative culinary scene.

Selected by T+L editors, the title of Destination of the Year goes to places that they say capture the travel zeitgeist of the moment, be it for its exciting new offerings, cultural relevance, energy, experiences and timeliness.

Editors note that in recent years, new hotels have opened in less-frequented destinations, also opening up the country to increased exploration. Innovative chefs and winemakers are using native ingredients to highlight local, regional cuisine (they name Adelaide Australia’s most exciting food and wine destination) while the country also boasts some of the earth’s most “awe-inspiring” landscapes.

“Why Australia? And why now? It’s always been considered a ‘bucket list’ spot, a place that people would reserve for a once-in-a-lifetime trip when they had a longer window of time to travel,” said editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford in a statement.

“In today’s 24/7-connected world, we want you to switch off and take that time. If the thrill of travel is to be pushed, mentally and physically, to discover something new — and to appreciate the simple, awe-inspiring beauty of this earth — Australia and its seven states deliver and then some.”

As part of the travel package, Travel + Leisure has also released travel guides for all seven states.

Japan and Portugal held the same title in previous years. — AFP-Relaxnews