Philippine beauty Cyrille Payumo wins Miss Tourism International pageant

Cyrille Payumo of the Philippines is crowned Miss Tourism International 2019/2020 at the pageant finals. Looking on is Miss Tourism International president Tan Sri Danny Ooi. — Picture courtesy of Miss Tourism International

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Philippine beauty queen Cyrille Payumo was crowned Miss Tourism International 2019/2020, beating 38 other contestants at the pageant finals held at Sunway Hotel Resort and Spa Petaling Jaya recently.

Apart from winning the prestigious title, the 22-year-old Filipina beauty also walked away with a full scholarship for a period of four years from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology.

Payumo also received a crown, sash and trophy along with a cash prize of RM10,000 and products courtesy of the event sponsors.

Meanwhile, Malaysian contestant, Cheryl Loo Wen Nee, managed to make it into the top 10 and won three out of 16 subsidiary titles; namely Miss Gintell Wellness, Miss Glamorous Carlo Rino and Miss Glorious Beautiful.

Chompoonut Phungphon of Thailand was named Miss South-east Asia Tourism Ambassadress, Gabriella Patricia Mandolang of Indonesia (Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International), Kateryna Kachashvili of Ukraine (Miss Tourism Global), Joanna Babynko of Poland (Miss Tourism Cosmopolitan International), Chan Sotima of Cambodia (Dreamgirl of the Year International).

Organised by D'Touch International, this year’s Miss Tourism International marked its 22nd edition since it was first held in Sarawak in 1994.

The pageant was themed "Embracing Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020" aimed at promoting Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

In conjunction with this year’s event, a memorandum of understanding was inked between D’Touch International and Limkokwing University of Creative Technology for the four-year study scholarship worth RM4 million to D’Touch International winners and selected delegates of Miss Tourism International.

The pageant was mooted by its president Tan Sri Danny Ooi to channel tourism in order to create and foster new relationships among participating countries through closer understanding of one another’s national cultures, customs and traditions.