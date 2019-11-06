Maserati Club of Malaysia raises RM100,000 in charity golf tournament

Maserati Club of Malaysia committee members and golfers kick off the club’s inaugural charity golf tournament at the Palm Garden Golf Club in Putrajaya. ― Picture courtesy of Maserati Club of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― A group of Maserati car owners from the Maserati Club of Malaysia (MCOM) turned their love for cars and golf into a meaningful cause.

The club held its inaugural golf tournament at the Palm Garden Golf Club in Putrajaya, which proved a major success with the participation of 128 golfers.

MCOM programme director Henry Low said the committee members not only have common interests in cars but also share the same values of doing their part for charity and helping the less fortunate.

“This inaugural event was a success due to the overwhelming entries and the generosity of the sponsors.

“We look forward to organising our next event to identify homes for the poor and help the less fortunate,” he added.

Low also noted that the event received overwhelming response and spots were sold out three weeks prior to the tournament.

A field of 128 golfers challenged the Palm Garden Golf Club’s layout with their eyes set on the attractive prizes, which included a Maserati Ghibli sponsored by Naza Italia for a hole-in-one on Hole 7.

A generous golfer won the bid of a golf holiday package to Turkey in the charity auction. Sponsors, Matrix Holidays representative Ali Harkan (fourth left) and Turkish Airlines Malaysia director Muhammed Hamza Arslan (fifth left) gave away the prizes. ― Picture courtesy of Maserati Club of Malaysia

The tournament was followed by a charity auction to raise the much needed funds.

The charity event raised a total of a whopping RM100,000 to be channelled to Yayasan Sunbeams Home and Rumah Kasih charitable homes.

Low said all the money raised from the event will be donated respectively by the club committee members.

“Malaysia is blessed with so many good samaritans coming forward to help the less fortunate by participating in this event, both as golfers and as sponsors,” he added.

Among the many sponsors of the event were Chiva-Som, Turkish Airlines, Mardan Palace Hotel, Matrix Holidays, Titoni and Macallan.