83-year-old grandma who is a kindergarten teacher wows Malaysians with inspiring work ethic

Datin Siti Hendon Abdullah Bajrai is not your ordinary grandmother. — Picture courtesy from Twitter/@adamzainaal

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — With most octogenarians are enjoying their retirement, others like Datin Siti Hendon Abdullah Bajrai choose to keep busy with educating the next generation.

Siti Hendon’s grandson Adam Zainal took to Twitter to share his grandmother’s dedication by posting a snapshot of her planning next year’s syllabus for the kindergarten she works at.

“Look at my grandma planning for next year’s syllabus for her kindergarten. 83 years old and still working,” Adam wrote.

The tweet which was posted on Saturday has since garnered 2,100 re-tweets and over 4,400 likes with many praising Siti Hendon’s mental acuity and tech-savviness.

According to Adam, his grandmother who works at the Babah UMI Playschool in Petaling Jaya.

The energetic grandmother loves moving about the house while getting her work done and was initially seated on the sofa before she sat on the floor, said Adam when a Twitter user urged Siti Hendon to use the couch for extra comfort.

His inspiring post about seniors working well into retirement age to stay active was praised by social media users. The octogenarian received praises from social media users.

This was not the first time Adam tweeted about his grandmother.

Last November he shared the news of Siti Hendon receiving her master’s degree in early childhood education in a post that went viral.

According to previous news reports, the octogenarian was pursuing her PhD in early childhood education and told news outlets that age was not a barrier when it comes to education.

Siti Hendon is also one of 28 volunteers for the Education Ministry’s Highly Immersive Programme Mentor (HIP Mentor), a programme for retired English language teachers to provide primary and secondary schools support for any English language activities.