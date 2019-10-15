New Avon to embrace K-beauty under LG Household & Health Care ownership

Avon will debut new formats for the brand such as Korean-style cushion formulations. — Picture courtesy of New Avon Company

SEOUL, Oct 15 — Beauty brand New Avon Company is doubling down on the K-beauty trend.

The North American personal care giant, which was acquired by the Korean consumer goods giant LG Household & Health Care, Ltd earlier this year, is poised to harness Korean innovation, science, and technology resources to refresh its beauty offering.

First up is a planned collaboration between Avon and the South Korean skincare and cosmetics brand The Face Shop.

The two companies have been working on a collection of skincare and makeup dubbed ‘Avon x The Face Shop’, which will include exclusive shade ranges and “cushion” formulations of foundation, highlighter, and blush — a first for Avon.

Avon is also partnering with fellow LG-owned brand Chi on a trio of hair care products crafted from a unique blend of certified organic botanicals.

“Under the new ownership of LG H&H, known for its pre-eminence in technology and innovation, we’re able to offer our consumers and representatives an unparalleled slate of new initiatives and product offerings,” said Evy deAngelis, Head of Sales Enablement for New Avon, in a statement.

New Avon operates a network of 250,000 sales representatives throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

New Avon Company — a separate entity from Avon Products — is not the only brand to tap into the booming K-beauty industry lately.

Last month, the beauty giant MAC Cosmetics snapped up the Korean beauty visionary, artist and influencer Pony (real name Park Hye Min) to co-create a whimsical 17-piece makeup collection, while K-beauty retailer Peach & Lily announced plans earlier this year to expand its partnership with 250 Ulta Beauty locations to stock its products in all of the retailer’s stores nationwide.

Last year saw the retail giant Sephora and Memebox team up to create a US K-beauty cosmetics brand dubbed Kaja, which made its debut in September 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews