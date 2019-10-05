From cerebral palsy awareness to a more inclusive Malaysia, Run for National Unity is where personal goals are achieved

Parents Syahidda Asma, 32 and Mohd Shahir Kamaruddin, 33 with their kids Auliya, three and son Muhammad Syafi Hadif, six at the Run for National Unity 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― Whether it’s fitness or being part of a community, everyone runs for a different reason.

This year’s Run for National Unity 2019 held this morning at the scenically lush Lake Gardens, boasted stories as diverse as its many categories that ranged from veteran runners to participants with physical and mental challenges.

For father of two Mohd Shahir Kamaruddin, 33 and his wife Syahidda Asma, 32, the run is one of the few ways for their son Muhammad Syafi Hadif to enjoy outdoor activities.

The six-year-old was born with cerebral palsy and has been immobile since birth.

“It’s very therapeutic for my son who is bedridden. If I don’t bring him out, he will ever experience outdoor activities,” said Shahir who travelled from Tanjung Malim, Perak.

Fazliana Ismail and her twin nephews Adam Danish (left) and Adam Daniel with their dad Raiei Mahidin. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

The doting dad pushed Syafi in his stroller for the 3km Special/OKU Wheelchair category.

“I feel satisfied and had a lot of fun, it’s our ritual each weekend to bring our kids for fun runs,” said Shahir.

He added that the run was a good way to promote a healthy lifestyle among busy families.

Syafi’s mum Syahidda said her son loves the movement of the stroller and enjoys loud music, making the run’s energetic atmosphere perfect for a fun day out.

In many ways, the Run for National Unity also served as a platform to raise awareness for their son’s condition.

“The run is significant for us because tomorrow is World Cerebral Palsy Day and we’d love for Malaysians to know more about the disorder,” Syahidda said.

Petaling Jaya-based coordinator Fazliana Ismail decided to join the race with her family members for the good cause of promoting unity.

“We hope that theme of unity transcends ethnicities, it’s also about those who have different abilities and this run includes all sectors of Malaysian society as well as international participants,” the 38-year-old said.

Movin Rajandran, who won the 7km Secondary School Boys category, and his parents Rajandram Raman and Kogilah Avediar. ― Picture by Melanie Chalil

She was joined by twin nephews Adam Danish and Adam Daniel, nine and their father Raiei Mahidin, 61.

“I want to expose my nephews to a healthy lifestyle and also teach them to assist those who need help during the race,” Fazliana said.

The first runner to make it to the finish line was Movin Rajandran, a 17-year-old who participated under the 7km Secondary School Boys category.

He told Malay Mail he has been training for the past year and his confidence paid off today.

“I knew that I got this and I wasn’t surprised that I won,” the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Puchong Perdana student said.

“I did this for my parents, my coach and myself.”

Movin was awarded a certificate, trophy, medal and an RM500 cash prize which he intends to give to his parents.

The Run for National Unity First was introduced to the public in 2016 with the aim of fostering unity among Malaysians.