‘Hot felon’ Jeremy Meeks to launch own fashion brand (VIDEO)

Jeremy Meeks walking in the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2018 show. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 2 — Model Jeremy Meeks is putting his stamp on the fashion industry with his own clothing collection.

The US star, who earned himself the nickname “hot felon” after a mugshot of him went viral some years ago, has teamed up with German company Fashion Concept GmbH on a deal worth US$15 million (RM62.8 million) that will see him develop his own brand. The label, dubbed ‘Jeremy Meeks Fashion,’ will launch in December this year.

Specifics about the line have yet to be confirmed, but the star took to Instagram to announce the news to his 1.6 million followers, sharing a video clip that shows t-shirts, sweatshirts and jogging pants featuring various slogans and embellishments.

Meeks, whose rise to stardom began in 2017, has taken to the catwalk for labels including Philipp Plein and Tommy Hilfiger, in addition to fronting a Carolina Lemke campaign. He is the latest in a long line of models to move into the clothing business: US fashion star Camila Morrone teamed up with Naked Cashmere to co-design an 11-piece capsule collection that launched last month, and model Jordyn Woods released her second collection for Boohoo earlier this year. — AFP-Relaxnew