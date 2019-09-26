Golden Retriever ‘entertains’ passengers with antics during flight from London to Ibiza

Huxley's many faces while on a flight from London to Ibiza. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The funny antics by a Golden Retriever while trying to get a taste of its owner's snack during a flight has turned it into an Internet sensation.

Huxley's owner Ursula Daphne Aitchison told The Dodo, an American mobile-first media brand that focuses on telling animals’ stories and animal rights issues, that the dog decided to move to another seat in front of her during a flight from London to Ibiza after it got bored.

Then Aitchison decided to open up a snack and this caught Huxley's attention.

Passengers seated next to Aitchison had a good chuckle seeing the faces made by Huxley when the pup tried to get a taste of her snack.

From sticking out its tongue and giving the seats a good slurp to showing his pearly white teeth, Huxley later gave up on getting a bite after failing to get Aitchison to share.

“He spent 30 minutes in that seat; the man next to him said he was a very good passenger and the man across the aisle was taking selfies with him,” Ursula was reported as saying.

“Huxley kept giving him his paw to hold. He was making lots of people laugh and the man next to me asked to take his photo to send to his daughter,” she added.

A sequence of Huxley's pictures has been posted on Facebook's Dogspotting Society page and had since received 19,000 reactions and shared more than 2,000 times.

The post had brought a sense of warmth on social media with one person, Rebekah Janzow-Cesar saying she would not have a bad day for an eternity after seeing Huxley's pictures while Cassandra Chapa Papa wrote it was better than having a snotty kid on board.