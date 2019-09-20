AirAsia offers six million promo seats to celebrate flying 600 million passengers

For limited time only, AirAsia is offering six million promotional seats for as low as RM12. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — AirAsia is offering a total of six million promotional seats for as low as RM12 to commemorate hitting the milestone of flying 600 million passengers.

Customers may enjoy promotional all-in AirAsia BIG Member fares from as low as RM12 for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, Kuantan, Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.

There are also flights to Surat Thani, Krabi, Visakhapatnam, Maldives (Male), Bangkok, Can Tho and many more from RM50.

Fly AirAsia X from as low as RM196 from Kuala Lumpur to Tianjin, Seoul, Taipei, Gold Coast, Osaka and other exciting long-haul destinations.

For extra comfort and perks, there is the Premium Flatbed from Kuala Lumpur to Wuhan, Busan, Fukuoka and Melbourne from RM796.

The airline is also offering 16 per cent off “Pick a Seat” when making seat selection with flights during the initial booking stage.

Guests wishing to book accommodations may enjoy up to 40 per cent off bookings for selected hotels and up to 60 per cent off flight-plus-hotel holiday packages.

BIG members will earn an additional 600 BIG points when booking activities during the BIG Sale period for minimum spending of RM200.

“As a show of appreciation to our 600 million guests flown, we are pleased to announce a BIG Sale across our network,” said AirAsia Group chief commercial officer Karen Chan in a press release.

“As we further transform into a travel tech platform company, the AirAsia BIG Sale will become more than just flight promotions.

She added that there would be exclusive discounts on selected hotels, activities and flight-plus-hotel packages if one booked on airasia.com.

Promotional fares are available from September 23 to 26 for travel period from February 10 to December 15, 2020.