Sunway Group debuts RM320m health facility in Sunway Velocity

The hospital is ready to provide a range of top-notch medical services to the Cheras community and its surrounding neighbourhoods. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Sunway Group is ready to welcome patients to its state-of-the-art hospital in the integrated development of Sunway Velocity.

With an estimated building cost of RM320 million, the newly-opened Sunway Medical Centre Velocity (SMCV) provides inpatient and outpatient care, 24-hour emergency services, various physician specialist clinics and diagnostic imaging facilities, as well as medical and surgical capabilities.

It occupies 33,000 square metres and holds 240 beds, 77 consultation suites, six operating theatres, and a catheterisation laboratory, all looked after by a dedicated team of consultants, nurses, and surgeons.

The hospital, which began construction in May 2017 and was completed in June 2019, is part of Sunway Group’s healthcare expansion plans which falls under Sunway Velocity’s five key components along with retail, residential, hospitality, education, and commercial projects.

“Sunway Medical Centre Velocity hopes to make a significant difference in healthcare in the KL South area and we are pleased to be able to provide the Cheras community and its surrounding neighbourhoods easier access to Sunway Medical’s specialty services

“Sunway Medical is committed to bringing quality medical care to Malaysian neighbourhoods and we look forward to serving our local communities and providing them with the assistance and care they require,” said SMCV chief executive officer Choo Voon Chee.

SMCV is located at Lingkaran SV, Sunway Velocity. For enquiries, please contact +603 9772 9191 or email [email protected]