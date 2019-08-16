Cardi B models ‘Meet You There’ collection for Reebok (VIDEO)

Cardi B has stepped back into her Reeboks for a new campaign. — Picture from Instagram/reebok

NEW YORK, Aug 16 — The rapper has been unveiled as the face of the sportswear giant’s campaign for its “Meet You There” collection, rocking a blue, white, and green bralette and fitted black shorts with a windbreaker jacket.

A campaign video released by Reebok sees the star talking to the camera about her style influences, and staying true to herself. “I’ve got to be real with myself,” she says, adding: “All the time. That’s something that I’ve got to do to stay me.”

The video is the latest in a series of campaigns for the Grammy Award-winning star, ever since she was first signed up as an official Reebok brand ambassador last November. Earlier this summer she starred in a quirky, surreal short film entitled Nails, which saw the rapper’s beauty salon interrupted by her out-of-control manicure. She has also launched her second clothing collection for the fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova back in May. — AFP-Relaxnews