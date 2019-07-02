Bad parking woes: Kuching vandal scratches car with 'I park like an idiot' message

A car owner in Kuching had his vehicle vandalised for blocking the exit of a serviced apartment. — Picture via Reddit/u/labeliu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — An angry person in Kuching vandalised a car with scratches recently, leaving behind a “bold” message slamming the car owner’s alleged bad parking.

According to photos circulating on social media since yesterday, a black sedan whose driver appears to have parked improperly had caused obstruction of traffic to other motorists at the exit of a serviced apartment.

As a result, the car was vandalised with a note saying “I parked like an idiot” carved into the driver’s door along with vulgarities on the bonnet.

Although there were no mention of the exact time and location of the incident, it is believed to have happened recently as the photos had just begun making their rounds on social media.

According to Borneo Post Online, Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said no police report had been lodged over the incident as of yesterday afternoon.

In May, Malay Mail highlighted a case in Kuala Lumpur where a car had been vandalised with red spray paint, leaving behind messages slamming the car owner's alleged bad parking.

According to photos posted on Mcclubz Facebook page then, a white minivan whose driver appeared to have parked improperly had caused dissatisfaction or obstruction of traffic to other motorists.