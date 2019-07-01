AirAsia now flies from Penang to Melaka

AirAsia planes are seen on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 19, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Low-cost airline, AirAsia, has celebrated its first flight from Penang to Melaka. The inaugural flight took place today with an Airbus A320 aircraft that departed from Penang International Airport at 1.20pm and it arrived in Melaka International Airport at 2:25pm.

According to AirAsia, Melaka is their 6th domestic destination and 14th route from its Penang hub. It currently flies from Penang to Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Singapore, Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok and Phuket. AirAsia currently operates one return flight daily between Penang and Melaka.

At the moment, AirAsia is also running a 20 per cent off promo on all seats and all flights from now until July 7, 2019, for the travel period between July 8 to November 21, 2019. This is applicable on AirAsia.com and via the AirAsia Mobile app. Customers are urged to login and pay with BigPay to enjoy the lowest fares. — SoyaCincau