Artist Alex Israel brings a pop touch to textiles from Louis Vuitton

Karlie Kloss models the Monogram Sky Backdrop shawl, the Wave throw blanket, the 90 Wave scarf, and the giant-sized Wave scarf from the Alex Israel x Louis Vuitton collection. ― AFP pic

PARIS, June 29 ― Louis Vuitton has renewed its collaboration with multimedia artist Alex Israel for a collection of silk scarves, shawls, and bandanas. These special pieces were available starting yesterday, June 28, in selected stores.

After redesigning the bottles for Louis Vuitton's Les Colognes fragrance line as well as the Artycapucines handbag, Alex Israel is now lending his pop style to a whole textiles collection for the French brand. The patterns and prints for this exclusive capsule line draw inspiration from the LA-based artist's key works.

Alex Israel first reinterpreted the iconic silk scarves by referencing the paintings of his Wave series. The designs, combining pop hues with quilted effects, come in four color harmonies and three sizes ― classic, giant, and an extra-large model which can also be used as a throw.

The multimedia artist's Sky Backdrop paintings are highlighted in the Sky Backdrop Monogram series of shawls in light silk and cashmere, while the Desperado print, based on his bronze sculpture of a California desert landscape with cactus and car, appears on a reversible bandana of the same name.

The house of Louis Vuitton tends to feature artists in both regular and occasional collaborations. This has been the case with Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, Sol LeWitt, and James Rosenquist.

Unveiled on Thursday, June 27, in Los Angeles, the collection was available starting yesterday in selected stores. ― AFP-Relaxnews