Paris tops list of best vacation destinations for 2019

Paris outranked the competition for its world-renowned attractions, cuisine and charming atmosphere. ― AFP pic

PARIS, June 27 ― It's not exactly original. But Paris's enduring culture, heritage and beauty have placed it at the top of US News and World Report's latest ranking of the best vacation destinations for 2019.

For the list, US News looked at more than 700 destinations, taking into account reader votes with expert and editor analysis.

Destinations are evaluated across 10 categories including sights, culture, food, nightlife, adventure and romance.

The French capital outranked the competition for its world-renowned attractions, cuisine and charming atmosphere.

Rounding out the top five spots is New Zealand's South Island with its breathtaking scenery and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, followed by Rome, Tahiti, and London.

Editors also say they're also seeing an “unmistakable” trend in outdoor vacations and experiences.

The top vacation destination for the US is Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park. The full results can be found on the US News and World Report site.

Here are the results:

World's best places to visit

1. Paris

2. South Island, New Zealand

3. Rome

4. Tahiti, French Polynesia

5. London

Best places to visit in the USA

1. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

2. Yosemite National Park, California

3. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

4. Maui, Hawaii

5. Glacier National Park, Montana ― AFP-Relaxnews