Malaysian boy shares touching letter from maid before leaving home to further studies

Twitter user shares maid’s heartfelt letter to him before he heads off to further studies. — Picture via Twitter/FizIrshad_

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Leaving the nest can be a bittersweet and emotional time for most parents and in some cases — the maid, who may have developed a bond with the child.

As was the case of a boy by the name of Hafiz, who recently shared a heartfelt letter from his maid just before leaving for college.

In a Twitter post, Hafiz shared his bibik’s (an Indonesian term for auntie, which is also commonly used to address Indonesian maids in Malaysia) letter the day before he left his home to further his studies.

The letter written in Bahasa Malaysia, apologised for not getting Hafiz anything as a farewell gift, and advised to not “disappoint your elders”.

“Bibik prays for only the best for you, to always be healthy, easily receive blessings, live long, be successful, reach your ambitions, and for everything you’ve always and will ever want.

“Amen. I’m sorry, Hafiz, if Bibik has ever said anything wrong.”

Bibik gave me this a day before i left home for college 🥺🥺😭😭 pic.twitter.com/a19BcJjgpj — CAPTAIN NOBODY (@FizIrshad_) June 18, 2019

The touching post, which has been retweeted about 11,000 times at the time of writing, garnered many heartening comments.

Some social media users also took the opportunity to share their memories growing up with their maids.

Twitter user Khairul Aizad said, “I had a bibik that took care of me for two years when I was four. She then moved to my aunt’s house after my mom retired.

“When I met her after a long time, she told me ‘you are so big now’. I cried while hugging her. I still miss her.”

Some other users also advised the public to treat their bibik as a family member and not just a domestic helper.