World university rankings: UCSI is Malaysia's top private varsity again

UCSI University is top private university in the country again two years in a row.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — UCSI University has been ranked the nation’s best private university for the second year in a row, according to the QS World University Rankings 2020.

UCSI rose 39 spots to be ranked 442 among the world’s universities, placing it in the top 2 per cent of the world’s universities.

UCSI Vice-Chancellor and President Academician Senior Professor Datuk Dr Khalid Yusoff said the latest milestone was a result of a consistent university-wide push for excellence and performance.

“This has not in any way been a natural or organic growth. Rather it reflects the strategies adopted and the dedication and commitment of all concerned,” he added.

Earlier this year, UCSI’s Institute of Music again emerged for the second time as a global top 100 in the field of performing arts (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2019).

UCSI has also been distinguished as Asia’s fastest rising university (QS University Rankings: Asia 2018).