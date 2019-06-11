United launches new tool aimed at helping fliers make their connecting flights

Powered by new technology, ConnectionSaver sends personalised text messages to connecting fliers with directions to their gate and the time it takes to get there. — Picture from United Airlines via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, June 11 — United Airlines has launched a new connectivity tool aimed at minimising the number of missed flights and helping fliers make their connections.

Powered by new technology, ConnectionSaver sends personalised text messages to connecting fliers with directions to their gate and the time it takes to get there. The message includes a link with step-by-step directions and a map of nearby amenities to help them navigate their connecting airport and make use of their time more efficiently.

United launched a pilot version of the tool on flights at Denver International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport earlier this winter.

Over the four months that followed, United says the tool helped 14,400 customers who would otherwise have missed their connections, to make their flights.

Flights held for connecting customers were delayed an average of six minutes.

The tool is being launched ahead of peak summer travel season.

“With summer travel picking up, as many as 150,000 customers will make connections on United flights every day and our goal is to provide our employees and these customers with the most up-to-date information to make connecting as stress-free as possible,” said United’s chief customer officer Toby Enqvist in a statement. — AFP-Relaxnews