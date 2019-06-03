Get in the Aidilfitri mood with the best chuckle-worthy commercials of 2019 (VIDEO)

Celebrate Raya like a pop star? Ayda Jebat proves you can make it possible in the Watsons ad. — YouTube screenshot

PETALING JAYA, June 3 — Aidilfitri used to mean heart-warming, tear-jerking ads compressed into a short capsule on the idiot box.

With more taking on the digital challenge, meaning savings in not snapping up pricey airtime slots of terrestrial TV alone, this year’s commercial count has shot up, with a flood of well-produced ads that break the convention of the stereotypical Raya commercial.

With the ‘direct to YouTube’ approach, more brands are instead channelling their budget into spending a little more on production value and lengthier results, and it bodes well for creativity with different approaches vying for the attention of viewers.

While commercials that are designed to turn on the waterworks aside often do well, many appear to have opted for an alternative of going the other direction with their quirky takes of Raya, with some hilarious results.

Here are Malay Mail’s top seven funniest or cutest ads released for this year’s Aidilfitri.

Textile retailer Jakel, may be the go-to brand for many, especially come Aidilfitri, but who would have thought their festive commercial could be such a hilarious offering.

Spoiler alert: The humorous effort ends with a bitter dose of truth, that things can only get so good in an ad.

The largest health and beauty care chain store in Asia gets some star power in pop darling Ayda Jebat for their uplifting commercial that proves that things are always as good as you make it.

TNB may have been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past week, which almost eclipsed their Konvoi Epic Fantastik commercial that is a fun take of visiting relatives during Aidilfitri.

TNB’s well executed brand of humour hits some familiar themes of experiences families go through on convoy road trips to visit relatives.

Touch ’N Go continues its zany approach after last year’s offbeat ’touching’ ad, which they have replicated again. Why fix it if it ain’t broke?

Who would have thought an insurance company would end up in the list. That’s Sun Life Malaysia for you, which had just enough elements of humour to convey its meaningful message.

Online shopping site Lazada had a promising commercial in the Syawal showdown. Bonus points somehow managing the Cardi B reference and a rap solo.

Back II The Future time machine tribute? Check. Infinity Stones. Check. Proton power window issues. Check.

Grab’s advertisement for the season is a shameless plug for all their various applications, but is still worth a watch.