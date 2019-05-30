Entrepreneur’s RM1 high-fashion clothes from thrift stores go viral on Twitter

A large portion of Naim’s wardrobe comes from thrift stores and bundle shops. — Picture from Twitter/naimxazhar

PETALING JAYA, May 30 — Naim Azhar believes you don’t have to spend a ton of money in order to look good.

The fashionable entrepreneur recently shared some pictures of his outfits to Twitter, in which he flaunted items bought from thrift stores and bundle shops.

With the proper styling, Naim shows even something that was fished out from the bottom of a bargain bin can look expensive.

“Wearing cheap clothes doesn’t mean you’re broke. Remember, you have a family to feed and not a community to impress,” he wrote.

“All of my outfits were bought at thrift shops and bundle shops for RM1 at Chow Kit and Sentul.”

All of my outfit beli dekat thrift shop/kedai bundle Rm1 Chow Kit/Sentul pic.twitter.com/Z3FZM39BX0 — Naim Azhar (@naimxazhar) 23 May 2019

The 26-year-old told Malay portal mStar that tough times during his upbringing meant that he often had to be content with buying second-hand clothing instead of new items.

This taught him an important lesson in being smart with his finances as an adult.

“It’s all about how you carry the clothes. I have my own views when it comes to fashion, so I don’t care if my clothes look weird in the eyes of other people,” he was quoted as saying.

“It’s always exciting to explore bundle shops and search for vintage collections at a cheap price.”

Naim (2nd left) has no qualms about wearing his thrift store finds to high-fashion events. — Picture from Twitter/naimxazhar

Naim said he even managed to find trench coats from high-fashion brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry, and Dolce & Gabbana for a steal.

“I once bought a Burberry jacket for RM1. When I checked, the price for a new one was around RM5,000.

“I’ve worn bundle clothes to many events including Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week,” he said.

The young businessman added that patience is needed when shopping at bundle stores and that he spends anywhere between two to three hours searching for the right items.

His Twitter post has gotten more than 2,400 retweets and 3,100 likes so far, and users have been praising Naim for encouraging his followers to buy second-hand clothes.

“Most of my clothes are second-hand. Save the environment!” wrote supremopeeza.

“When you have taste, even bundle clothes can look good,” said shuhadashah.