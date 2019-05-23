AirAsia gears up for Hari Raya with extra flights, pilots, crew and new meal

AirAsia is expected to receive an average of 50,000 passengers each day over the festive Hari Raya period, with more than 800 flights departing from all their hubs in Malaysia. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, May 23 — Hari Raya is just around the corner, and many Malaysians are looking forward to spending the joyous holiday season with their family and relatives.

But with everyone about to “balik kampung” at the same time, there is bound to be miles of traffic awaiting many drivers on the road.

Because of this, many may opt for an aerial route.

In AirAsia’s case, they have almost 800 flights that will depart from all their hubs in Malaysia on Hari Raya (June 5) alone, with an average of 50,000 passengers to depart from Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA 2) each day over the festive period.

The airline has also added extra Hari Raya flights, late night flights and promotions during the peak travel periods from May 24 to June 10.

“I would like to wish everyone flying with AirAsia a happy holiday, have a fantastic break with your loved ones and we hope our extra flights during this season have made it a little easier to get home,” said AirAsia group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes in a press release.

Due to the sheer number of people that are going to be flying around during this holiday season with the airline, AirAsia has suggested that travellers arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to their departure time.

They also recommend that passengers use their mobile phones, the web or the self-check-in kiosks available to check in, to avoid spending long periods of time queuing up at the check-in counters, while passengers departing from Senai International Airport, Johor Baru can also use the AirAsia Fast Airport Clearance Experience System.

A total of 1,020 pilots and 2,499 cabin crew will be on duty this Hari Raya for both the short-haul and long-haul carrier flights travelling to destinations like Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore and Taiwan.

Some 380 guest staff will also be on duty on June 5 and 6 to assist travellers with any difficulties they may have, and will even be putting on special Hari Raya themed performances for selected domestic flights from June 1 to June 15.

Additionally, in accordance with the holiday, the airline has also introduced a new festive meal to their menu for Hari Raya, called the “Santan Value Meal”.

The meal, priced at RM10, is an Indonesian dish called Nasi Padang, which has white rice served with beef rendang, anchovy balado and green sambal, alongside crisp prawn crackers with a complimentary drink.

For an additional RM8, you can even get yourself a burnt cheesecake with a scoop of whipped cream to satisfy your sweet tooth.