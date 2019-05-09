Fans of ‘Avengers’ go gaga over Hari Raya accessories modelled after 'Infinity Stones'

The 'Infinity Stones,' when used in unison, grants its owner the power to manipulate and destroy the universe. — Picture from Twitter/FLjasmy

PETALING JAYA, May 9 — Some Malaysian fans of Avengers: Endgame will be looking to a certain purple alien for fashion inspiration this Hari Raya.

The hype over the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has led to the spread of baju melayu buttons inspired by the “Infinity Stones” from the film.

Pictures shared by a Twitter user with the handle FLjasmy showed a set of five buttons modelled after the gems which, when used in unison, can grant its owner the ability to manipulate and destroy the universe.

“If you snap your fingers by mistake, you’ll lose your duit raya,” FLjasmy wrote.

Butang baju melayu Thanos Infinity Stones.

Silap petik jari, hilang duit raya. pic.twitter.com/mBVJ82yYv4 — falihinjasmi (@FLjasmy) May 8, 2019

In the final scenes of the previous film Avengers: Infinity War, villain Thanos harnesses the gems' power to wreak havoc with a simple snap of his fingers.

One Twitter user joked that since the set seen in FLjasmy’s tweet only had five stones in comparison to the six owned by Thanos, wearers need not fret about having more power than they could handle.

“Whether you snap your fingers or not, your duit raya is bound to be lost to the kids who come over to celebrate,” wrote reez_khai.

Several online sellers have been touting so-called Marvel-themed Hari Raya accessories on websites like Mudah.my and Shopee.

Prices for a set of five buttons can range anywhere from RM30 to RM78.

The crossover between superheroes and Hari Raya shows that fans are still feeling the Endgame fever more than two weeks after its official premiere.

Local fans were among the first in the world to see how the saga would end when the film opened in Malaysia on April 24, two days before it started screening in the United States.