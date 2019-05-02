Rihanna champions neon makeup for summer

Fenty Beauty on Instagram 2019. — Picture from Instagram/fentybeauty

LOS ANGELES, May 2 — Rihanna is once again making temperatures soar with her latest makeup launch.

The superstar’s Fenty Beauty by Rihanna label has unveiled its upcoming limited-edition collection, dubbed “Getting Hotter”.

he series, which will drop on May 10, comprises three different sets of “Vivid Eyeliner” trios in neon hues, dubbed “Baecae”, “Baeside” and “Baewatch”.

The liners come with a extra-fine precision brush, and span a colour palette of mint green, hot pink and deep turquoise. A seven-shade line of satin-finish lip colours called “Pousticle” will complete the collection.

Beauty fans had been speculating about a colourful new collection after Rihanna showcased a bold makeup look for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s “Beauty Issue” last month.

The Barbadian star was snapped rocking a daring eye makeup look that featured vibrant hues of yellow, red, pink, turquoise and teal, setting off rumours that she was teasing a summer collection.

Fenty Beauty has been busy with a train of high-profile releases since the start of the year, dropping new additions to its “Stunna” lip paint line and “Killawatt” highlighter series, as well as a brand-new concealer line.

Rihanna also sparked rumour last month that she could be working on a skincare range, following a trademark application for the name “Fenty Skin”.

The singer is reportedly keeping herself busy with a new music album and an alleged luxury fashion venture in partnership with the conglomerate LVMH. — AFP-Relaxnews