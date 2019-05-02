Rihanna champions neon makeup for summer

LOS ANGELES, May 2 — Rihanna is once again making temperatures soar with her latest makeup launch.
The superstar’s Fenty Beauty by Rihanna label has unveiled its upcoming limited-edition collection, dubbed “Getting Hotter”.
This summer we’re GETTING HOTTER! We're dropping THREE sets of VIVID EYELINER trios, #BAECAE, #BAESIDE, and #BAEWATCH in soft neon effects that glide on in one easy stroke, and #POUTSICLE – 7 bold lip colors in a juicy satin finish. Get this limited edition summer collection on May 10 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP.
he series, which will drop on May 10, comprises three different sets of “Vivid Eyeliner” trios in neon hues, dubbed “Baecae”, “Baeside” and “Baewatch”.
The liners come with a extra-fine precision brush, and span a colour palette of mint green, hot pink and deep turquoise. A seven-shade line of satin-finish lip colours called “Pousticle” will complete the collection.
Beauty fans had been speculating about a colourful new collection after Rihanna showcased a bold makeup look for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s “Beauty Issue” last month.
The Barbadian star was snapped rocking a daring eye makeup look that featured vibrant hues of yellow, red, pink, turquoise and teal, setting off rumours that she was teasing a summer collection.
Fenty Beauty has been busy with a train of high-profile releases since the start of the year, dropping new additions to its “Stunna” lip paint line and “Killawatt” highlighter series, as well as a brand-new concealer line.
Rihanna also sparked rumour last month that she could be working on a skincare range, following a trademark application for the name “Fenty Skin”.
The singer is reportedly keeping herself busy with a new music album and an alleged luxury fashion venture in partnership with the conglomerate LVMH. — AFP-Relaxnews