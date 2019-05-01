Naomi Campbell leads star-studded cast for new Chanel J12 campaign

LONDON, May 1 — Naomi Campbell has landed a major new campaign for the house of Chanel.
The supermodel has been unveiled as one of ten famous faces snapped up to represent Chanel’s new edition of its J12 timepiece. She will share the campaign with Keira Knightley, Carole Bouquet, Liu Wen, Anna Mouglalis, Ali MacGraw, Claudia Schiffer, Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp and William Chan, WWD reports.
The campaign, whose tagline is “It’s all about seconds,” will see each of its stars talk about their personal experiences with time. In her video clip, Campbell reveals that her favourite time of day is sunset, relives her first Chanel memory and talks about how her perception of time has changed over the years.
“Every action that I have committed myself to is a decisive second,” she explains. “There are certain things in life that just have to happen when they happen.”
They said I would only last 11 years, but here I am today celebrating 33 years in the business of fashion! I feel so blessed and grateful to God. I never thought that there would be a day when I would even convey such a message on social media! To my beautiful mother Valerie Morris @valeriemorriscampbell I thank you for believing in the dreams of a 3 year old and letting me be me. Your love and support has kept me going through good and bad times. I love you mum. To my family and friends that have been with me on this incredible journey throughout these years, stuck by me through thick and thin , you know who you are and I thank you. I go from plane to plane from city to city almost daily and I’m constantly working. My friends are always telling me to slow down and rest but I’m at a point in my career where my vision is crystal clear, and for now I’m on a mission. A mission to nurture the new and next generation. A mission to ensure that my industry - the fashion industry - is a place that's diverse and of equal opportunity and I’m on a mission to change the narrative and perception of the great continent of Africa! I do believe that I will rest when God wants me to, but until then I’ll keep going! Love you all Loads Naomi 😘😘♥️🙏🏾 📸 Steven Meisel
The campaign is proof that Campbell, after decades as one of the industry’s most in-demand models, shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. So far this year she has fronted a major beauty campaign for Nars, taken to the catwalk for Valentino’s Haute Couture show and posed for the cover of British Vogue.
“They said I would only last 11 years, but here I am today celebrating 33 years in the business of fashion!” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month, celebrating the latest milestone in her stellar career. — AFP-Relaxnews