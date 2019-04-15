Nadi and Central Sugar Refinery host roadshows to fight diabetes and promote healthy living

Participants take part in the fitness activity led by the Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd team at the ‘Promote Healthy Lifestyle, Fight Diabetes’ Roadshow in Taman Sri Andalas, Klang. — Picture courtesy of Central Sugar Refinery

KLANG, April 15 — The National Diabetes Institute, Malaysia (Nadi), supported by Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR), recently kicked off its first “Promote Healthy Lifestyle, Fight Diabetes” roadshow.

It was held at SJKT Simpang Lima in Taman Sri Andalas to help the community embark on a healthy lifestyle.

The two-day programme was aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle among rural and urban Malaysian communities.

With participation from Klang district health office, the roadshow featured free health screenings, consultations and activities to educate families on the importance of consuming sugar responsibly in accordance with their lifestyle.

It also educated the public on the effects of diabetes and provided tips for optimal control of diabetes and other associated conditions.

The roadshow will be expanded to five other locations nationwide to benefit more people throughout the year.

CSR has been ramping up its efforts in creating awareness since last November after the company launched its new sweetener product called “Better Brown Low GI Sugar”, which is a healthier option to the traditional white sugar.

CSR chief executive officer Hishammudin Hasan said the company was proud to partner with Nadi to continue its efforts in raising awareness of consuming sugar responsibly.

“Through these roadshows, we hope to educate and encourage the public to make wise choices by practicing a low GI diet and considering the Better Brown Low G Sugar as another alternative for a healthier option,” he added.

“Nevertheless, Malaysians must recognise that living an active lifestyle with regular exercise and monitored food intake is critical for our overall well-being.”

Highlighting the importance of a healthy lifestyle and combating diabetes, Nadi executive chairman (honorary) Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mustaffa Embong said chronic conditions such as diabetes can be quite daunting, which is why it is so important for Malaysians to be made aware on the effects of diabetes.

“It is important to know what preventive measures can be taken to avoid the onset of diabetes or other associated diseases as well as obtaining an early diagnosis so that effective treatment can be provided,” Dr Mustaffa added.

“Together with CSR, NADI looks to engage with Malaysians through educational and fun activities that highlight the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and to proactively manage their health.”

The next programme will be held in Batu Pahat, Johor on April 28 and 29 from 9am to 5pm.