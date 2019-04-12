Shoe designer Christy Ng’s collab with fashion icon Scha Alyahya spotlights fine local workmanship

Christy Ng (left) and Scha Alyahya held the official launch for the collection on April 11 at THE FACE Suites in Kuala Lumpur. — Pictures by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Malaysian craftsmanship is the focus of shoe designer Christy Ng in her latest collaboration with multi-talented artist Scha Alyahya.

The limited edition Scha x Christy Ng collection features the Leda shoes, a pair of V-cut pumps, and the Cali bag which comes in three sizes.

Every single item is proudly produced and handmade in Malaysia.

The shoes, and the accompanying bags in the collection, come in 12 different colours to suit every occasion and the sleek minimalist design allows the quality of Malaysian workmanship to take centre stage.

Ng described Malaysia as “the Italy of Southeast Asia” when it comes to shoemaking, and said that she and Scha wanted to showcase the high-quality nature of products made by local artisans.

“We want to preserve the shoemaking heritage of our country because Malaysia makes the best quality shoes in this part of the world,” she said.

The soles and insoles of the Leda pumps are made from Malaysian rubber and are especially comfortable for the wearer, allowing them to go about their day-to-day tasks without their feet getting tired.

The Leda pumps are crafted to be comfortable without sacrificing on style.

A two-point-five inch cylindrical heel gives extra stability to the pumps, making it perfect for women who are constantly on-the-move.

Meanwhile, the Cali bag is a highly customisable accessory that comes in different sizes, with the straps for the regular size and the mini size being interchangeable.

There’s good news for animal lovers too: the Cali bag is made out of microfibre, a high-grade synthetic leather.

“It’s animal-friendly and it’s made to mimic the natural characteristics of leather.

“Technology now is so advanced. It’s also waterproof so if you spill some water on the bag, you can just wipe it off and it will not damage it,” said Ng.

Less is definitely more when it comes to the designs which are simple yet highly practical for everyday life.

Scha said that this philosophy helps reflect who she is as a Malaysian fashion icon.

“Fashion is something close to my heart and spirit. I wanted to make something which could represent me as a celebrity, so something that was minimal, comfortable, and affordable.

“That’s why I chose to collaborate with Christy Ng,” said Scha.

The Cali bag comes with three different compartments in the interior to fit all your belongings.

Ng said that she had been a long-time follower of the Awan Dania star on Instagram and that she always looked forward to seeing Scha’s outfit of the day posts on her feed.

The key focus of Ng’s team right now is trying to keep up with the orders that keep pouring in for the collection.

“Ever since Scha posted about the collection on Instagram, we’ve been getting calls every single day asking about it.

“Our biggest challenge right now is coping with the demand,” said Ng.

The Leda pumps retail for RM199 and the Cali Handbag, Cali Mini, and Cali Micro-mini retail at RM209, RM199, and RM109 respectively.

Ng’s collaboration with Scha is the latest in a slew of star-studded collections with celebrities including Malaysian singer Yuna and actress Syatilla Melvin.

For more information, check out the official Christy Ng website (https://www.christyng.com).