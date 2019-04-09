iEnterprise and Attunity partnership spells good news for big data and Malaysian businesses

Attunity Asia Pacific Sales Director Alan Iau says that businesses have much to gain from harnessing big data solutions. — Pictures by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, April 8 — Malaysian businesses are about to benefit big time from the joining of hands between iEnterprise Online Sdn Bhd and Attunity, the leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions.

The partnership will have iEnterprise, a subsidiary of Ancom Berhad, as the official Malaysian reseller of the Attunity suite of products including Attunity Replicate, a data replication and data ingestion solution that promises to move large volumes of data in the blink of an eye.

Attunity Replicate’s ability to transfer data in real-time enables companies to gain quick insights into their performance without significant delays or disruption of day-to-day operations.

Traditional methods of data integration often move data on a batch-by-batch basis and require programmers to perform manual coding, ultimately slowing down a company’s ability to make evidence-based decisions ahead of their competitors.

In a world that generates huge amounts of data at any given moment, Attunity Asia Pacific sales director Alan Lau said that companies need to update their data processing techniques if they want to stay on top of the game.

“With such an explosion in data volume, you can’t use traditional methods anymore when moving a big fleet of data to the cloud or to other on-premise servers,” he told Malay Mail.

iEnterprise Analytics and Big Data chief executive officer Loh Chian Hong said how Attunity Replicate can be a catalyst in moving businesses forward in the age of big data.

“When your data starts growing and the competition in the market uses big data to inform their decisions, you simply cannot wait for a day or even a couple of hours anymore,” Loh said.

He added that Attunity’s technology allowed them to stream the data on a real-time basis in a very secure manner.

“The world is moving towards big data and Malaysian companies need to follow this trend or they will lose out.”

iEnterprise Analytics and Big Data chief executive officer Loh Chian Hong predicts that the Fourth Industrial Revolution will generate even bigger sets of data, creating new challenges and opportunities for technology companies.

With a solution like Attunity Replicate, businesses can harness big data to predict important factors that impact their business.

For example, the numbers can yield useful information on which products and services are trending, customer demographics, and risk management for financial transactions.

The real-time aspect of Attunity Replicate is of critical importance when it comes to risk management using data.

“With big data, you can spot potentially illegal transfers of money and assess whether the financial transactions are legitimate or not,” said Loh.

“All of this requires data analysis in real-time. If you wait a day for the data to be moved, the money will already be gone by then.”

iEnterprise’s partnership with Attunity comes as the Malaysian government pushes for its businesses to adapt to the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Iau sees burgeoning potential in Southeast Asia for big data solutions, particularly in the Malaysian market.

As both companies look at taking their data solutions across the globe, Loh said the key to success always lies in understanding a customer’s problem.

“Some customers are not even aware that there is a solution to the challenges they are facing.

“Once you identify the problem and you can highlight it, you can show the customer that there’s a way to solve it in an economically sustainable manner.”