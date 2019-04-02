Manhattan's new arts space The Shed opening on April 5

Rendering of The Shed in Manhattan, New York. — Image Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro

NEW YORK, April 2 — Artists like Gerhard Richter, Trisha Donnelly and Steve McQueen will show commissions at the US$475 million (RM1.94 billion) arts centre in the Hudson Yards neighbourhood.

For its inaugural season, the 200,000-square-foot arts space — designed by the firms Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Rockwell Group — has commissioned more than a dozen exhibitions, performances and lectures.

The lineup features both well-established and emerging artists from the worlds of performance and visual arts — offering a varied interdisciplinary programming. "We wanted this to be a building that could bring parity across pretty much all art forms," said Alex Poots, the Shed's artistic director and chief executive, in a statement.

For The Shed's opening day on April 5, filmmaker Steve McQueen will debut his series Soundtrack of America. The project consists of five evening performances by emerging African-American musicians, exploring the roots of the art form.

Starting April 6, the centre will also display three commissioned artworks: the installation “Reich Richter Pärt” with art by Gerhard Richter and music by Steve Reich and Arvo Part; Anne Carson's performance piece “Norma Jeane Baker of Troye,” starring Ben Wishaw and Renée Fleming; and a film by conceptual artist Trisha Donnelly.

Other much-awaited pieces featured in The Shed's programming include Bjork's theatrical concert “Cornucopia;” the documentary Cinta Amarilla (Yellow Tape) about the artist Beatriz Gonzalez's “Auras Anonimas” installation; and the kung fu musical Dragon Spring Phoenix Rise — featuring remixed songs by Sia.

Admission prices will vary depending on the event, but 10 per cent of tickets for all performances will be available for US$10 (RM40.80) to low-income families — as part of The Shed's focus on “equity and democratisation.”

Additional information about The Shed's programming can be found on the arts center's official website. — AFP-Relaxnews