KL-Singapore world’s busiest international flight route for second year running

Kuala Lumpur to Singapore is the busiest international route in the world with 30,187 operating flights; KL also features in two of the world’s top five busiest international markets. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore flight route, which operates 30,187 flights annually has been crowned the world’s busiest international route, for a second straight year.

Following closely on its heels is the Hong Kong-Taipei route as the second busiest international route overall, with 28,447 operating flights, according to an OAG statement.

Rounding out the world’s top five busiest international routes were Jakarta-Singapore, Hong Kong-Shanghai and Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur, and this is likely due to high demand for low-cost carriers, especially those that operate out of Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur.

“In addition to Hong Kong, which plays a strategic connecting role for many carriers, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta have become Asia’s new ‘golden triangle,’ mimicking the influence of major United States (US) hubs, Boston, New York and Washington,” said OAG head of ASPAC, Mayur Patel.

The analysis by OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, was based on operating flight volume, including insight into on-time performance and carrier frequency at the route level, both domestically and internationally.

For more insights on the world’s busiest international and domestic routes, click here. — Bernama