Kylie Jenner drops huge surprise eyeshadow collection

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram 2019. — Instagram/kyliecosmetics pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, March 15 — Kylie Jenner is on a roll. The beauty mogul’s makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, has announced its second major launch in just seven days, having announced plans to drop 28 new single eyeshadows on March 15.

The launch comes just over a week after the label made its foray into setting powders with a six-piece series that went on sale on March 7.

The shadows, which come in shimmery and matte finishes, are a mixture of shades taken from existing Kylie Cosmetics palettes and brand-new hues. They range from bronzes and golds to a sparkling teal and a rich royal blue tone. Shoppers will also have the option of purchasing a magnetic Pro Palette to stock the new singles.

Kylie Cosmetics has been a flurry of activity recently — in addition to the setting powders, the label launched a Valentine’s Day series in February, as well as a raft of new blushes, “kylighters” and bronzers that were unveiled with updated formulas back in January.

And Jenner shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon — earlier this week she hinted at two potential upcoming beauty collaborations with her sister Kendall Jenner and her makeup artist Ariel Tejada. — AFP-Relaxnews